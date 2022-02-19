Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 792,229 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.