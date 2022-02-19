Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tapestry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,024,961 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,613,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.