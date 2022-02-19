Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Denise Warren Sells 3,671 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

