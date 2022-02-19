TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.14.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,120. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $2,488,772 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

