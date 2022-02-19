TD Securities Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$99.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

EQB stock opened at C$76.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.55. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$59.74 and a one year high of C$84.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

