TD Securities Increases Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$140.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$130.83.

TSE:MEQ opened at C$131.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$126.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$76.42 and a one year high of C$136.16.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The business had revenue of C$42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.7200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

