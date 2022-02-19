TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $42,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TEL stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

