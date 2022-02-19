TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.72 on Friday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,610,000 after buying an additional 465,417 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,537,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TechTarget by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 137,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.