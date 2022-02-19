Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
