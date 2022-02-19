Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

