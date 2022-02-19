Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 1,824,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,074. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.