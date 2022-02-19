Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in January

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,638.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Temenos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TMNSF opened at $104.25 on Friday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $162.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

