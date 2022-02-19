Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Ternium stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 114,543 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Ternium by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ternium by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

