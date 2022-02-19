Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $745,275.53 and $486.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,258.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.00779584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00218848 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

