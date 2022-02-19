TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $15.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRSSF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 111,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,296. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.