Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.17) to GBX 327 ($4.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.47) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.40) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.34).

Tesco stock opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £22.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($4.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.09.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

