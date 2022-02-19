The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Update

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 340,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

