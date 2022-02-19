The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $183.77 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.