The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Update

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 506,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 298,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 393,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

