The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,725,000 after acquiring an additional 935,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,647,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP now owns 219,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 122,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

CHEF opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.85 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

