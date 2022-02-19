The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Clorox alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $150.55 on Friday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.