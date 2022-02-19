The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1,377.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

