The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $21.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $64.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.