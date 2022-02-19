The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 78.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,231 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

