The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tellurian by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.43 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

