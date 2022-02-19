The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $816,000 Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 173,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.