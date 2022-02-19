The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,921 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

