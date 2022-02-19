The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 29,913 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 26.59 on Friday. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.32.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

