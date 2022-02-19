The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,322 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Senseonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Senseonics by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Senseonics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Senseonics by 40.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $38,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.97.

In other Senseonics news, CFO Nick B. Tressler sold 72,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $179,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $1,142,399.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,883 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

