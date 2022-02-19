The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,887 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 884.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $37.85 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

