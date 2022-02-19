The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

