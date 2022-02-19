The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 27.9% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 117,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,316 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,618,000 after acquiring an additional 105,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $31.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

