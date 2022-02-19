Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,067,841 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBPH opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

