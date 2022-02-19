TheStreet Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) to C+

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

