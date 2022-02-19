THORChain Trading Down 3.6% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00009930 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $34.69 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00044074 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.20 or 0.06847987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,980.61 or 1.00207253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00051231 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003184 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

