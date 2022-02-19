Thore Cash (TCH) Hits One Day Volume of $90,150.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $12,074.21 and approximately $90,150.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00287683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

