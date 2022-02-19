Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $105.13 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 86.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,139,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,978 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $105,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 38.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 183.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 159,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.18. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

