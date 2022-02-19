Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $86.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,517,060 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.22% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $86,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

