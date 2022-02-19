Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $131,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total value of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

ARE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

