Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 61 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $79,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,920.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,998.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.79. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,145.16 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

