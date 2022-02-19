Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

