Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.40. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

