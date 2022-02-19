Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.44

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.44 and traded as low as $11.69. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1,603 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.39%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.