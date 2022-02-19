Tiger King (TKING) Market Cap Tops $3.87 Million

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $27,678.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.63 or 0.06865498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.99 or 0.99847664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

