Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Short Interest Update

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,520,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 14,070,000 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Toast by 992.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

