Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE:TOST opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.