Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TOST. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.
NYSE:TOST opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.