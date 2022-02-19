Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$22.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

TPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

TPZ stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 137,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,262. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 117.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.12. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$19.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 383.65%.

