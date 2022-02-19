Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,638 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $264.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.