Toroso Investments LLC Buys 5,854 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,802,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,035,000 after buying an additional 1,813,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

