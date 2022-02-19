Toroso Investments LLC Buys 7,019 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

