Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

